Senate accused of prejudice in CCT Chair’s case before court

Barrister Sunday Edward, Counsel to the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Justice Danladi Umar, has accused the Senate of committing prejudice in the assault case between Umar and one Mr. Clement Sargwak.

Barrister Edward, who is the head of Abuka and Partners Chambers, made the accusation Sunday, in a statement he issued in Abuja, warning the apex legislative chamber to desist from such action.

According the statement, he gave the warning following some media reports credited to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, that the accused infringed on the rights of a poor Nigerian who did not have money to approach the court for redress.

The lead Counsel argued that the comment by the Senator did not only amount to prejudice but was offensive to the rule of natural justice, given that the Senate’s power to hear the petition was being challenged at the Court of Appeal as a third respondent.

Citing several letters submitted to the Senate, the lawyers to Umar maintained that the matter which the Senate was insisting to entertain was already pending in court, adding that the issue of who assaulted who was also in court.

