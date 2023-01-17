Senate accuses Ahmed, Emefiele of delaying passage of N23.7trn Ways and Means

The Senate on Tuesday accused the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, of delaying the passage of the N23.7 trillion Ways and Means Restructuring forwarded to it last month by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The apex legislative chamber, during its plenary after resumption from the Christmas and New Year recess, noted that Ahmed and Emefiele had failed to supply the required details to enable the lawmakers to consider it for passage.

It therefore asked the two government officials to, within three days, supply the required information on the presidential request to the Special Committee set up for that purpose before going on break last year.

The Upper Chamber warned that in view of Presidential and National Assembly elections coming up next month, it would adjourn plenary this week or latest by Tuesday next week, to enable members participate in campaigns.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...