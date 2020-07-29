News

Senate accuses bank of defrauding NITEL, MTEL

The Senate, yesterday, alleged that one of the Tier 1 banks defrauded the liquidated Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) of about N41 billion from N42 billion liquidators of the telecommunications company deposited there after being sold to MTEL.

 

The allegation was made by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Ayo Akinyelure, following petitions forwarded to it by J .U Ayogu and Co, on behalf of NITEL/MTEL. Therefore, Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central), issued a summon to the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the bank to appear before the committee unfailingly on August 5, 2020.

 

While addressing journalists, Akinyelure said the bank made unauthorized withdrawals from the accounts of the liquidated telecommunications companies four different times, saying that this amounted to technically stealing N41 billion out of N42 billion liquidators deposited.

 

He said that as clearly explained in the petition, the bank withdrew N29 billion, N11 billion, N6.8 million and N22 million at different times between 2006 and 2015 from the accounts without relevant tickets or authorizations for that purpose.

 

The aggrieved lawmaker said that liquidators of the firms explained further in the petition that officials of the bank had been hiding under litigated N685 million it withdrew from the accounts.

