Senate adjourns over death of Akwa Ibom Rep, Bassey

The Senate yesterday adjourned plenary till today, April 27, as a mark of respect for a deceased member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ekpenyong Nse Bassey. Bassey, who reportedly died of heart attack, until his death, was the member representing Oron Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom. The apex legislative chamber adjourned plenary upon resumption from a one-week recess to mark the Easter celebration. The plenary session was presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central). The motion for adjournment was moved by the Deputy Leader, Ajayi Boroffice and seconded by the Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda. The lawmaker was reported to have died on Sunday in Uyo, at 4pm.

