News

Senate adjourns over death of Akwa Ibom Rep, Bassey

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday adjourned plenary till today, April 27, as a mark of respect for a deceased member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ekpenyong Nse Bassey. Bassey, who reportedly died of heart attack, until his death, was the member representing Oron Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom. The apex legislative chamber adjourned plenary upon resumption from a one-week recess to mark the Easter celebration. The plenary session was presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central). The motion for adjournment was moved by the Deputy Leader, Ajayi Boroffice and seconded by the Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda. The lawmaker was reported to have died on Sunday in Uyo, at 4pm.

 

Our Reporters

News

Prenatal ultrasound could spot early autism signs – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Routine ultrasound scans during the second trimester can spot early indications of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), paving the way for early intervention. These are the results of a new study by researchers at Ben Gurion University and Soroka Medical Centre. The study was published last month in the peer-reviewed journal, ‘Brain’, and will be discussed […]

COVID-19
News

Vaccines delivered to all states except Kogi, NPHCDA tells NEC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Fiasal Shuaib, has told the National Economic Council (NEC) that 35 states of the Federation have received the COVID-19 Oxford-Astra- Zeneca vaccines. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by a Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office […]
News

343 killed, 830 kidnapped in Kaduna in three months

Posted on Author Baba Negedu,

Following the prevailing insecurity in the state, at least 343 persons were killed and 830 others kidnapped in Kaduna State in the last three months. State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this on Wednesday. According to Aruwan, from July to September, 2021 a total of 343 persons died due […]

