Senate advocates increase in tertiary education tax

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has stressed the need for an increase in tertiary institutions tax from 2.5 percent to three percent, with the view to improve research and development in the country.

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Ahmed Kaita, who spoke during an oversight visit to TETFund to ascertain the level of 2021/ 2022 performance of the budget in Abuja on Friday, maintained that both education and health sectors were two critical sectors that drive development hence the need for an upward review from 2.5per cent education tax to three percent.

According to him, the 2.5per cent education tax paid from accessible profit of companies registered in Nigeria had obviously had a massive and sustaining impact in improving the nation’s tertiary education through several interventions.

Explaining the reason for the oversight visit, the committee chairman said: “Upon the enactment of the 2022 Appropriation Act, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria resolved that committees should embark on oversight visits to MDAs under their jurisdiction. Consequent upon the above, the committee commenced this oversight with the main ministry and today TETFund.”

He added: “TETFund as you know is an intervention agency set to provide supplementary support to all tertiary institutions with the main objective of using funding alongside project management for rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of Tertiary Education in Nigeria.”

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono noted that the harmony between the National Assembly was largely responsible for the breakthrough of the Agency over the years, especially passage of the Finance Act instrumental to an increase in education tax from 2% to 2.5%.

 

