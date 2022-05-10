Senate amends Electoral Act to allow President, NASS members, govs, others vote at party congresses, primaries

The Senate Tuesday amended the Electoral Act, 2022, to allow statutory delegates to participate and vote in the conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties.

The amendment of the bill followed the Chamber’s expeditious consideration of a bill to that effect and passage of same for first, second and third readings during plenary.

Those identified as statutory delegates include the President, Vice President, members of the National Assembly, governors and their deputies, members of State Houses of Assembly, Chairmen of Councils, Councillors, and National Working Committee of political parties, amongst others.

The bill to amend the 2022 Electoral Act No. 13, which was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), sought to amend the provision of Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act.

Presenting the bill for consideration, Omo-Agege said: “The provision of the Section “does not provide for the participation of what is generally known as ‘statutory delegates’ in the conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties.

“The extant section only clearly provides for the participation of elected delegates in the conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties held to nominate candidates of political parties. This is an unintended error, and we can only correct it with this amendment now before us.”

Speaking after the bill to amend the 2022 Electoral Act was passed, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the amendment became imperative in view of the deficiency created by the provision of Section 84(8) of the extant Act.

