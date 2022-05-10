News

Senate amends Electoral Act to allow President, NASS members, govs, others vote at party congresses, primaries

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate Tuesday amended the Electoral Act, 2022, to allow statutory delegates to participate and vote in the conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties.

The amendment of the bill followed the Chamber’s expeditious consideration of a bill to that effect and passage of same for first, second and third readings during plenary.

Those identified as statutory delegates include the President, Vice President, members of the National Assembly, governors and their deputies, members of State Houses of Assembly, Chairmen of Councils, Councillors, and National Working Committee of political parties, amongst others.

The bill to amend the 2022 Electoral Act No. 13, which was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), sought to amend the provision of Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act.

Presenting the bill for consideration, Omo-Agege said: “The provision of the Section “does not provide for the participation of what is generally known as ‘statutory delegates’ in the conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties.

“The extant section only clearly provides for the participation of elected delegates in the conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties held to nominate candidates of political parties. This is an unintended error, and we can only correct it with this amendment now before us.”

Speaking after the bill to amend the 2022 Electoral Act was passed, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the amendment became imperative in view of the deficiency created by the provision of Section 84(8) of the extant Act.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari lauds 9th NASS for vision, courage on 2nd year anniversary

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the leadership of the 9th National Assembly for their vision, course and patriotism in the handling of national issues as they celebrate their second year anniversary. According to a release from his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President on behalf of Nigerians, and the Federal Executive Council, sent […]
News Top Stories

PDP’ll return in 2023, say Okowa, Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

•Orbih emerges S-South party’s national vice-chair   The Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has a bright prospect to return to power in 2023, stressing that Nigeria was much better under PDP rule than the All Progressives Congress, APC.   Okowa, who addressed delegates yesterday at […]
News Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Nigerian crypto-currency investors record huge losses

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Crude oil price surges towards $104 As the global community grapples with Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, investors in digital currencies are bleeding as the prices of leading cryptocurrencies plummet. Nigeria with one of the largest communities of crypto is also at the receiving end as the losses hit many young Nigerians trading in the market. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica