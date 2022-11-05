News

Senate Appropriations Committee to present 2023 budget reports November 30

The Senate Appropriations Committee yesterday, disclosed that the reports of its various sub-committees on the N20.5 trillion 2023 budget, would be laid on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday November 30. The Chairman of the Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

He also urged chairmen of the various sub-committees to ensure strict adherence to the timetable drawn for consideration of the budget, so that the bill would be passed by December this year. The lawmaker noted that collation/ harmonisation of reports by the Appropriations Committee under his leadership, would take place between November 11 and 25.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Appropriations had to adjourn its maiden meeting yesterday to Monday due to non-appearance of sub- committees to submit their reports. The Chairman of the Committee said that the sub-committees had been given another chance to appear from Monday, warning that failure to comply would compel his Committee to do their jobs for them.

 

