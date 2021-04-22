Senate approves $2.6bn loan request for priority projects

The Senate, yesterday, approved the sum of $2.6 billion out of the $5.5 billion external borrowing request sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari in May last year. The approval was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts during plenary.

The loan is part of measures by the Federal Government towards addressing the impact of COVID-19 and to improve on the country’s food security. According to the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Clifford Ordia, out of the approved sum, €995 million will be used to finance priority projects of the Federal Government, while $1.5 billion would be disbursed to the 36 state governments to finance critical projects. Out of the total sum approved, $1.5 billion is to be sourced from the World Bank; €671 million from the Export-Import Bank of Brazil; and another €324 million from the Deutsche Bank of Germany.

The tenor/moratorium of the loan to be sought from the World Bank is 25 years at an interest rate of 2.45 per cent per annum, while that from the Export-Import Bank of Brazil is for 15 years at an interest rate of 2.935 per cent; and the loan request from the Deutsche Bank of Germany for seven years at 2.87 per cent interest rate. President Buhari, in a letter dated May 19, 2020, sought the approval of the National Assembly to secure a foreign loan to the tune of $5.513 billion to finance deficits contained in the 2020 budget.

He explained that the loan would be sourced from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, African Development Bank, Export, Import Bank of Brazil and the African Export, Import Bank. According to President Buhari, out of the total $5.513 billion loan request, the sum of $3.4 billion would be sourced from the International Monetary Fund; $1.5 billion from the World Bank; $500 million from the African Development Bank; and $113 million from the Islamic Development Bank.

However, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo Central), while giving a breakdown on the application of the sum approved by the National Assembly, disclosed that €995 million would be deployed to finance priority projects to address the impact of COVID-19 and to improve Nigeria’s food security through the mechanization of agriculture and agro processing in Nigeria. He explained that a total of six indigenous assembly plants, one in each geo-political zone, had been identified and would be rehabilitated to assemble completely knocked down CKD mechanization farm machinery and equipment to be imported from Brazil. According to the lawmaker, the CKD mechanisation to be imported, would, specifically, be adapted for local conditions with job creation opportunities for citizens.

He noted that the said financing was approved by the National Assembly in June 2020 as part of the $1.5 billion Development Policy Financing to part finance the Federal Government’s 2020 revised budget deficit. According to him, the Local and Foreign Debt Committee found that in October 2020, following the continuous economic disruptions occasioned by the pandemic and in view of the need to consolidate on and sustain the gains of the programme and to increase states’ fiscal capacity to respond to the COVID-19 crises. Contributing, Senator Solomon Olamilekan (APC, Lagos West) said going ahead to approve the loan request would demonstrate the proactiveness by the National Assembly to insulate the Nigerian economy against a possible decline. On his part, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central), while supporting the report of the Local and Foreign Debt Committee, sought to know if the committee, in coming up with its recommendations, was privy to the terms and conditions of the loan agreement.

Senator Betty Apiafi, who raised viability concerns on projects to be financed at the state level, demanded to know if an arrangement was in place for maintenance of CKD farming machineries to be imported by the Federal Government from Brazil. In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said, “the comment by the DSP (Ovie Omo- Agege), in my understanding, is to say you would be given the terms and conditions of the loan when the request is to be processed by your committee.”

