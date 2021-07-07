News

Senate approves Buhari’s N2.343trn external borrowing request

…also approves, increases supplementary budget to N982.729bn

The Senate, Wednesday, approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the authorisation of N2.343 trillion ($6.183 billion) as external borrowing in the 2021 Appropriation Act and also the Supplementary Budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

However, in approving the Supplementary Budget, the Upper Chamber decided to increase it to N982.729 billion, an increase of N86.9 billion from the initial of N895.842 billion sent to the National Assembly for approval by the President.

However, the Senate approved the loan, which according to the letter of request by President Buhari, is expected to be sourced through the Issuance of Eurobond in the International Capital Market, sequel to the consideration of a report by its Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

Giving a highlight of what transpired at the Committee, the Chairman of the Panel Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo Central), said that the Committee noted the serious concerns of Nigerians about the level of sustainability and servicing of Nigeria’s external borrowing.

He said: “Due to the short fall in our annual revenues in relation to our need for rapid infrastructural and human capital development, we had to pass a deficit budget every year requiring us to borrow to finance the deficit in our budget.”

Ordia explained that the new borrowing was calculated at an exchange rate of $1/N379, and raised from multiple sources – multilateral and bilateral lenders through the issuance of Eurobonds in the International Capital Market.

He emphasized that the proceeds of the $6.183 billion loan would be used to fund various specific capital projects specifically from priority sectors of the economy namely; power, transportation, agriculture and rural development, education, health, provision of counterpart funding for multilateral and bilateral projects, defence and water resources.

Meanwhile, the Senate directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Director General of the Debt Management Office and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to submit to the National Assembly within 10 working days (excluding the day of close of trading) a letter containing the United States dollar amount so raised and received as a result of the approval together with the applicable exchange rate.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the approved external borrowing was not a fresh loan by the President Buhari administration but a request captured in the 2021 Appropriation Act passed by the National Assembly last year.

Also Wednesday, the apex legislative Assembly approved the supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021, when it considered the report by the Senate Committee on Appropriations during plenary session.

Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Senator Barau Jibrin, in his presentation, explained that out of the total sum of N982,729,695,343 billion passed, N123,332,174,164 billion is for Recurrent (non-debt) Expenditure while N859,397,521,179 billion stands as contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure.

