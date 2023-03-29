Senate approves establishment of 10 new national parks

The senate yester- day approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to establish 10 new na- tional parks across the country.

The Senate made the approval following the consideration of a motion on the National Park Declaration Order 22, sponsored by Senator Gobir Abdullahi (APC-Sokoto East).

Leading debate on the motion, Abdullahi said Buhari had written to the Senate on November 16, 2022, requesting the concurrence of the Sen- ate to the National Park Declaration Order, 2022 in consonance with Section 18 of the National Park Service Act, 2004.

He said the national park declaration order sought to establish 10 additional parks based on due feasibility studies and environmental impact assessment in 12 selected forests and game reserves in various states of the federation.

He listed the parks to include the Alawa National Parks, Niger State; Apoi National Park, Bayelsa State; Edumenun National Park, Bayelsa State; Galgore National Park, Kano State; Hadejia Wetland National Park.

Like this: Like Loading...