News

Senate approves establishment of 10 new national parks

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The senate yester- day approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to establish 10 new na- tional parks across the country.

The Senate made the approval following the consideration of a motion on the National Park Declaration Order 22, sponsored by Senator Gobir Abdullahi (APC-Sokoto East).

Leading debate on the motion, Abdullahi said Buhari had written to the Senate on November 16, 2022, requesting the concurrence of the Sen- ate to the National Park Declaration Order, 2022 in consonance with Section 18 of the National Park Service Act, 2004.

He said the national park declaration order sought to establish 10 additional parks based on due feasibility studies and environmental impact assessment in 12 selected forests and game reserves in various states of the federation.

He listed the parks to include the Alawa National Parks, Niger State; Apoi National Park, Bayelsa State; Edumenun National Park, Bayelsa State; Galgore National Park, Kano State; Hadejia Wetland National Park.

Martins Adegboyega

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP orders posting of new CPs to FCT, 12 states

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to 13 State Commands. Apart from repositioning the Force, the posting, he said, is also aimed at stabilising the internal security order, while scaling […]
News Top Stories

2023: CAN rejects Christian/Christian, Muslim/Muslim ticket

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned parties against either a Christian/ Christian ticket or Muslim/ Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll. CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, who spoke at a meeting with the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday in Abuja, said such a development could cause problems for the country. […]
News

Senate mandates C’ttee to resolve CJN, Justices of S’Court rift

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to intervene in the rift between the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed and the Supreme Court Justices. Consequently, the apex legislative Assembly mandated it’s Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters led by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, to Investigate the matter with the aim of resolving the issue . […]

Leave a Reply