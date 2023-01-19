Senate approves Federal Medical Centre for Bonny

TheSenateyesterday passed into law a bill seeking to establish a Federal Medical Centre, Bonny, Rivers State. The passage of the bill was in concurrence with the one earlier passed by the House of Representatives. The bill, which was sponsored by the member representing Degema/ Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, is designed to address the consistent surge in the population of Bonny and Rivers State at large. According to Dagogo, the surge in population of the area is due to oil explorative activities constantly ongoing on the Island, with the figures of persons estimated to increase drastically, especially with the construction of the Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG. The lawmaker, in his debate, noted that the few health facilities on ground in Bonny were incapable of handling serious health related ailments or emergencies, stressing that availability of a good health care facility.
