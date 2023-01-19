News

Senate approves Federal Medical Centre for Bonny

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

TheSenateyesterday passed into law a bill seeking to establish a Federal Medical Centre, Bonny, Rivers State. The passage of the bill was in concurrence with the one earlier passed by the House of Representatives. The bill, which was sponsored by the member representing Degema/ Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, is designed to address the consistent surge in the population of Bonny and Rivers State at large. According to Dagogo, the surge in population of the area is due to oil explorative activities constantly ongoing on the Island, with the figures of persons estimated to increase drastically, especially with the construction of the Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG. The lawmaker, in his debate, noted that the few health facilities on ground in Bonny were incapable of handling serious health related ailments or emergencies, stressing that availability of a good health care facility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

TY Buratai : Rising From Grace To Grace!

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love.” – Mahatma Gandhi (former Indian Prime Minister) The sudden re-engagement of Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and leader of anti-insurgency operations, retired Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai for another national assignment was a pleasant shock to his friends and admirers. But it […]
News

EFCC disagrees with Reps, INEC, IPAC on creation of Electoral Offences Commission

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…As Reps propose 20yr jail for election riggers, vote buyers The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has kicked against the establishment of a National Electoral Offences Commission even as the House of Representatives has proposed a 20-year jail term or a fine of N40 million for those involved in ballot box snatching, vote buying, […]
News

Nigeria should be restructured before 2023 –Idika Kalu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…says six months enough to transform into a modern state …seeks reduction of LGs from 774 to 350     Former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, has advised the Federal Government to begin the process of restructuring Nigeria and entrenching fiscal federalism before the 2023 general elections.   The renowned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica