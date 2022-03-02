News

Senate approves financial autonomy for state assemblies, judiciary, local govts

The Senate, yesterday, approved financial autonomy for state assemblies, judiciary and the local governments in the country. The apex legislative Chamber made the approval during voting on the report of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bills, 2022.

This was as the lawmakers rejected the proposal for life pension for presiding officers of the legislative arm of government. In rejecting the bill, out of a total number of 88 Senators registered to vote on the proposed legislation, 34 voted in support while 53 voted against the bill. Also rejected were bills to override a Presidential veto in Constitution Alteration; and to override Presidential veto in respect of ordinary money bills.

The rejected bills require the mandatory four-fifths (votes of 88 Senators) and two-thirds majority (votes of 73 Senators) to pass, respectively. The bill on Procedure for Overriding Presidential Veto in Constitutional Alteration seeks to provide for the procedure for passing a constitution alteration bill where the President withholds assent. On the other hand, the bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution to provide the procedure for overriding executive veto in respect of money bills, seeks to provide for mode of exercising federal legislative power on money bills before the National Assembly.

While 94 Senators registered to vote on the bill to override presidential veto in constitutional alteration, 79 lawmakers of the chamber voted in support and 15 voted against it. The bill fell short of the needed 88 votes (four-fifth requirement) to pass. On the bill to override presidential veto in respect of money bills, out of a total of 84 registered Senators, 44 voted in support, and 39 against the bill. The bill also fell short of the required two-thirds requirement (73 Senators) to pass. In addition, the Senate also rejected bills to provide for the removal of Presiding Officers of the Legislature; and to Change the name of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area in Plateau State to “Gwol” Local Government Area.

 

