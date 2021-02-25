News

Senate approves N11.35bn Police Trust Fund

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

…confirms Law Reform Commissioner

The Senate, yesterday, approved the sum of N11,352,457,101.70 as budgetary provision for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) in respect of the 2020 fiscal year. The approval came on the heels of the consideration of the harmonized report of the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Police Affairs. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Halliru Jika, who presented the report of the Joint Committee, observed that this would be the first budget of the NPTF, since it was established in 2019.

A breakdown of the budget showed a projected income of N34,984,314,243 and N11,354,457,101.70 earmarked for capital expenditure. Jika, however, explained that the balance of N23,631,857,141.30 will be carried over to the 2021 budget of the NPTF.

He noted that the purchase of utility vehicles in the budget was replaced with procurement of the COVID-19 protection kits for Police personnel amounting to N358,379,191.00; and the sum of N533,894,117.70 earmarked for the procurement of drugs and medical equipment. According to Jika, “Only the 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accrued to the federation account and 0.5 per cent of the total VAT were remitted to the NPTF Account, adding that other sources of revenue as prescribed in the NPTF Establishment Act were yet to make any remittances. He urged the NPTF to expedite action on the implementation of the 2020 budget in order to meet up with the April 30, 2021 deadline.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the approval of the NPTF budget would help the police to increase their capacities and provide better and improved services across the country. “This is one of the benefits of what we have passed here – the Police Trust Fund – and I’m sure that the National Assembly will continue to support our security agencies for optimal performance,” Lawan said. Also yesterday, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Prof. Larry Obinna Collins Chukwu (South- East) as Commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The confirmation of the nominee was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, while presenting their report, recalled that the nominee’s appointment was made by President Muhammadu Buhari pursuant to Section 2(1) and (2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, Cap. N118, Laws of the Federation of Nigerians, which empowers the President in subsection (1) to appoint four Commissioners and designate one of them as the Chairman. According to Bamidele, the appointment of the nominee also satisfies the requirements of the Senate Standing Orders 2015, as amended.

The lawmaker disclosed that the committee, in its findings, observed that the nominee possesses the requisite qualifications, leadership capacity and comportment to discharge the statutory duties and functions of Commissioner at the Nigerian Law Reform Commission. Bamidele said there was no petition against the nominee and there were no adverse reports against him, as record checks and other forms of investigations by security agencies, did not reveal any negative trace against him. “The committee is satisfied about his qualifications, experience, suitability, competence and integrity to assume the position on of a full-time Commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission. “That this appointment was made to fill the vacant position from the South- East geo-political zone in accordance with the Federal Character Principle; and with this appointment, the commission now has the required number of commissioners, in line with the provisions of the Commission’s Act,” the report read.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fresh leadership crisis rocks Delta APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, and the 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Chief Great Ogboru, have ignited a fresh crisis ahead of the registration exercise of the party and the March 6 local government election in the state.   The […]
News

UNICEF: 3.1m Nigerian children need $55m for education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has said the sum of $55million was needed to provide emergency education to about 3.1 million children who have been affected by conflicts in North East Nigeria. The UN Agency has also called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to safeguarding the lives of children and their […]
News

Borno: Police recover cache of arms, ammunition from Boko Haram

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The police in Borno State yesterday said it had recovered arms and ammunition suspected to belong to members of the Boko Haram sect who ambushed motorists, including military vehicles, along the Maiduguri- Damaturu highway.   Our correspondent reports that on Monday, there was an attack along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road by Boko Haram members, where they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica