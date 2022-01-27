News

Senate approves N215.8bn budget for FIRS in 2022

The Senate yesterday approved N215,811,290,243 2022 budget for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The Assembly made the approval during plenary following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Finance. The Chairman of the committee, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Lagos West), in his presentation, said out of the amount approved, N119,684,218,735 was for personnel cost; N60,160,518,057 for overhead cost; and N35,966,553,451 for capital cost. He also stated that the 2022 projected Cost of Collection of N215.81 billion was slightly lower than the 2021 approved revenue which stood at N216.65 billion.

The legislator said the difference represents a Cost of Collection (CoC) decrease of N840 million on the overall projected non-oil revenue. Adeola said personnel cost was based on staff strength on the payroll including social benefits such as NHIS, Pension contribution among others, and anticipated performance bonus for the year. He attributed the increase in overhead projection to the need for more robust operational activities which has a direct relationship with overhead budget lines such as electricity tariff, generator fuel cost, legal services due to tax disputes, local travels and transport and critical ones that relate directly to tax collection and administration.

 

