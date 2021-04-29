News

Senate approves N216.64bn for FIRS in 2021

The Senate, yesterday, approved the sum of N216.646 billion as expenditure for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the 2021 fiscal year. The Red Chamber also gave its approval for the Service to review upward its revenue target from N5.076 trillion proposed for the year 2020 to N7.61 trillion in 2021.

The approval was made sequel to the consideration of the report presented during plenary by the Senate Committee on Finance. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), in his presentation, said that the Federal Inland Revenue Service proposed a total revenue collection of N7.61 trillion for 2021 as against N5.076 trillion budgeted in 2020, a figure which represents about 49.90 percent increase above the corresponding year’s budget. According to the lawmaker, out of the proposed total collection of N7.61 trillion, N5.645 trillion is expected from non-oil components, while N1.964 trillion is expected from oil components.

He added that the cost of collection from four per cent net of two per cent NCS Value Added Tax (VAT) was projected at N216.65 billion to fund personnel, overhead and capital costs in 2021, as against the sum of N180.76 billion budgeted for in 2020.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BOOK REVIEW: Kachikwu: An Expert’s Gift to the World

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On Thursday, February 4th, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, publicly presented four new books at a classy virtual global event, which attracted over 2,300 participants from no fewer than five continents. Participating were President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Defence, T.Y Danjuma; the current […]
News

Niamey fire incident heart wrenching, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the fire incident at a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, which occurred yesterday as ‘heart wrenching and extremely horrific’. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives with more than 20 children, between ages three and five, burnt […]
News

Ekiti bans traditional festivals in towns, villages

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ekiti State government yesterday directed traditional rulers in towns and villages to either postpone or cancel for the rest of the year, all pending local festivals in their domains to curb the spread of coronavirus.   The State Coordinator of Covid-19 Task Force Response Team, Prof Bolaji Aluko, made the announcement in a statement in […]

