Senate approves N74.773bn budget for Police Trust Fund

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday, approved the sum of N74,773,601,916 as 2022 budget for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.
The approval followed the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Police Affairs.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Dauda Halliru Jika (APC, Bauchi Central), in his presentation, observed that the 2021 NPTF budget was the second since the establishment Act came into being in 2019.
He disclosed that the total revenue roll-over from 2020 was N23,632,857,141.30.
In his breakdown of the budget, the politician said that the sum of N988,279,006.05 was for Personnel Cost; N10,027,610,310.25 for Overheads Expenditure; N11,015,889,316.30 for Recurrent; and N63,757,712,600.00 for Capital Expenditure.

Our Reporters

