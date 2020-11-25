News

Senate approves refund of N148.14bn to five states

The Senate, yesterday, approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a refund of N148,141,969,161.24 to Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Osun and Ondo governments for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government.

The apex legislative chamber made the approval following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, presented by its Chairman, Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo Central). While presenting the re-port, Ordia stated that most of the federal highways in the beneficiary states were in deplorable conditions before the intervention of the state governments. According to him, “Series of visits were carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on all federal roads completed by the states and ascertained that the quality of work done met the required standard.”

The lawmaker, however, noted that states like Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Ondo states embarked on the highway projects execution as far back as 2005 to date. He further stated that while the state governments had completed all projects, as well as paid all contractors, the Bureau of Public Procurement, on its part, certified that due process was followed accordingly. In another development, the Red Chamber confirmed the nomination of Barr. Benedict Umeano (Anambra, South-East), Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma (Edo, South-South) and CP Olayinka Balogun Rtd (Ogun, South-West) as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of the report of the Senate on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions. Also, the upper chamber referred President Buhari’s request seeking the confirmation of nominees to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal to its Committee on Trade and Investment.

The nominees who are expected to appear for screening before the committee include: Mrs. Sadatu Mama Shafi, Chairman (North-Central); George Chukwuma Mbonu, member (South-East); Barr. Thomas E. Okosun (South- South); Umar Dauda Duhu (North-East); Ibrahim El- Yakubu (North-West); Mrs. Sola Salako Ajulo (South- West); and Kenneth Tersoo Gyado (North-Central).

