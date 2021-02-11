News

Senate approves restoration of Ethiope West Constituency (1) in Delta State

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, approved the restoration of Ethiope West State Constituency (1) in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State from the present Ethiope West State Constituency. This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, during plenary. The approval came two months after the Senate approved the restoration of Abraka State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area from the present Ethiope East State Constituency. In his lead debate, Omo- Agege urged the upper legislative chamber to approve the restoration of the constituency in compliance with the declarations and orders of the Federal High Court and Section 115 of the 1999 Constitution.

He noted that persistent agitations by concerned leaders, electorate and stakeholders in the constituency led to legal action at the Federal High Court, Warri with Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/21/2015. According to him, in a judgement delivered by Hon. Justice M. Shitu Abubakar on 25th March, 2015, the Federal High Court, Warri, upheld the arguments of the representatives of the electorate, stakeholders and people of Ethiope West State Constituency (1), granted their reliefs declaring that “the Delta State House Assembly as it currently stands is not properly constituted in line with the provisions of Sections 6, 36, 91 and 112 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore Ethiope West Constituency (1) as a state constituency with an elected member in the State House of Assembly”. He lamented that six years after, the electoral umpire had yet to comply with the decision. In his contribution, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger State), said that the motion was in order and urged his colleagues to approve it and also urged INEC to comply with the court order. In its resolution, the Senate approved the immediate restoration of Ethiope West State Constituency (1) with code SC/11/DT comprising of Jesse Ward I, Jesse Ward II, Jesse Ward III, Jesse Ward IV, Mosogar Ward 1, and Mosogar Ward 11 in line with the decision, declarations and directives of the Federal High Court.

Our Reporters

