Senate approves restoration of three constituencies in Benue

The Senate, yesterday, approved the restoration of Mata and Mbagwa State Constituencies from the Ushongo Constituency as directed by the Federal High Court. The apex legislative assembly also approved the restoration of Agasha State Constituency by altering the boundaries of the current Guma State Constituency to create two state Constituencies. They are: Agasha State Constituency comprising Saghev, Ndzorov, Kaambe and Abinsi council wards, and Guma State Constituency comprising Uvir, Mbadwem, Mbabai, Mbawa, Nyiev and Mbayer/ Yandev council wards.

The Mata State Constituency from Ushongo State Constituency comprises Ikov (2); Mbagwa (07); Mbagwaza (08); Mbayegh (10); and Uange (11). Also, the Mbagwa State Constituency from Ushongo State Constituency comprises Artikyese (01); Lessel (03); Mbaaka (04); Mbaanyam (05); Mbaawe (06); and Mbakuha (09). The Senate, accordingly, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with its resolution, and effect same in the next State Houses of Assembly elections after the current life of the Benue State House of Assembly in compliance with Section 115 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The Upper Chamber passed these resolutions following the consideration of a motion sponsored by Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP – Benue North East).

