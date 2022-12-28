Senate as retirement hub for governors

A s a growing child, I strongly nurtured the concept that if eventually I joined politics in future, would like to serve in the Senate whereby myself would be involved in making national laws and opportune to be addressed as Senator. But it seems currently, I’m gradually losing that dream, which I once nurtured with great passion and vigour.

The loss of interest might not be unconnected with the ongoing trending across the federation I’ve taken time to observe. With all due respect, the continued melodrama being displayed by our serving governors has ostensibly made the revered Red Chamber of the National Assembly (NASS) to inadvertently lose its honour by the day. My choice of words ought to be considered apt if you make a bit effort to be in my humble shoes. I wouldn’t be informing us if I say our various serving governors have made the Senate to be seen as their retirement hub.

Virtually all wants to land in the NASS’ upper chamber having handed over as the Executive Governor of his State. This glaring situation is pathetically fast becoming a norm within us. It has amusingly continued unabated that any governor who’s serving his second term and almost completing the tenure wouldn’t hesitate to start dreaming how he would be addressed as a senator the moment he left office. They continually think in this direction as if it has become statutory for them to vacate the Government House for the Senate upon the expiration of their tenures.

The question remains, how did we get here or who actually initiated this? Aside ascertaining the brain behind the initiative, there’s equally need to realize the reason the electorate are yet to question – in its entirety – this practice, which has succeeded in truncating the chances of ‘virgin’ Nigerians securing a senatorial seat.

As the purported political tradition lingers, most concerned analysts are engulfed in uncertainties as they ceaselessly argue that there’s no good side of the unending practice. According to this set of thinkers, the system is unwittingly throwing normalcy to the dust by allowing a few gladiators to hijack what belongs to all. I concur wholly with this school of thought, hence deeply perturbed about the existence of the uncalled act. As I keenly observe the intrigues and intricacies surrounding the perverted political system, I can’t help but remain sober.

The unfriendly ripples emanating from the anomaly is enough reason to worry over the future of our nascent democracy. This, therefore, calls for an alarm from any well meaning onlooker. It becomes more worrisome when realized that any of the said politicians who intends to retire to his country home, or outside the Senate, after serving as a governor is strongly ‘scolded’ by his teeming followers for nurturing such interest let alone disclosing it.

This implies that the followers are partly, if not mainly, the reason the leaders have apparently chosen to remain the bidders while the former continue to clap with their teeth widely open even when subjected to penury. It’s so sad, to assert the least, that no Nigerian politician – on the average – wishes to retire having served ‘successfully’ in a certain position of authority; rather, he would want to taste virtually every other political post as he leaves office. This has abruptly become a recurring decimal among these politicos.

One could boldly opine that this is an aberration. Retirement is a good thing that every right thinking person should yearn for. It is a time when an individual is required to take a resounding rest having meritoriously served in a particular position within a given duration. Such a period in one’s life deserves to be celebrated by all and sundry. But it’s absurd that in this part of the world, people fear to go for such a rest. On the part of the civil servants, particularly the state employees, their fear is understandable.

They are invariably afraid to embrace retirement owing to the fact that receiving their pensions, and even gratuities, would be far-fetched. So, in this case, we are moved to sympathize with this class of persons. But in the case of the politicians who may have acquired ‘all’ while in office, such fear of the unknown is laughable, thus not in any way acceptable. Funnily enough, these past governors would gladly collect pensions while serving as senators. How do we reconcile this? My prime worry and furry is that the country’s revered Senate is fast becoming a retirement ground for our various politicians.

Lawmaking which is a very critical and sensitive activity, hence supposed to be reserved strictly for only ‘fresh bloods’, is now seen as a duty meant for retirees. This ugly development is mischievously implying that our young ones cannot handle the said portfolio as expected. What a nation! We cannot continue to mortgage our collective future for a mere pot of porridge yam.

It’s conspicuously high time the youth rose from this slumber that has already unequivocally consumed their fortune. This arrant apathy, or perhaps ignorance, that smacks of cowardice, ought to be wholly terminated headlong. As I weep on this rostrum, I don’t seek for one that would wipe the tears but someone who would truly and fully comprehend the real essence of the sobriety. Think about it!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...