Senate asks Education Ministry, JAMB, NIMC to suspend use of NIN for exams

The Senate, yesterday, asked the Federal Ministry of Education, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to suspend the compulsory use of the National Identity Number (NIN) as a criterion for writing the forthcoming JAMB examination. The Senate also mandated the Education Minister and the authorities of JAMB and NIMC to review the implementation of the policy, with a view to extending the JAMB registration deadline or suspending this requirement until there was a seamless and well organised process of obtaining the National Identity Number. It further urged the Ministry of Education and NIMC to introduce a streamline simple and centralized NIN registration process, where students would be able to obtain their NIN in their various school premises.

The Chamber passed these resolutions following a motion of urgent national importance, sponsored by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra South). The title of the motion is: “The untold hardship caused by introduction of the National Identification Number (NIN) as a compulsory requirement for JAMB registration.”

Citing Orders 42 and 52 of Senate Standing Rules, Ubah recalled the widespread hardship young Nigerians were currently facing as a result of the decision of JAMB to include the NIN as a pre-condition for registration of UTME candidates in 2021.

“This action is an inconsiderate and premature decision that has further complicated the already rigorous process of both registering for JAMB examination and procuring the NIN. “It is pertinent to call the attention of this chamber to the fact that JAMB initially attempted to start the implementation of this policy in 2020, but had to postpone it owing to technical problems and irregularities bedeviling the process of obtaining NIN from the National Identity Management Company (NIMC),” he said.

Seconding the motion, Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra Central) said: “Mr. President, remember that the whole of last year was taken by COVID- 19 and it made it impossible for many students to have access to NIN, tell ing our students now that they cannot register for West African Examination Council (WAEC) because they don’t have NIN is actually very insensitive on the part of the examination bodies. “I want to state very clearly that there has not been much awareness, no public enlightenment on the importance on National Identification Number. “The awareness has not been taken to the grassroots; the enlightenment has not been taken to schools and even to tertiary institutions.”

She noted many schools and students had not known what NIN stood for and the need to have the NIN number. “They don’t know that NIN is a requirement for them to participate in NECO examination or GCE. “I think the Senate as a responsible Parliament and we as representatives of the people should not allow our people to be marginalized,” she said.

