News

Senate asks IGP to investigate Ekiti election violence

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, asked the Inspector- General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, to order a full scale investigation into last Saturday’s violent disruption of Ekiti East Constituency 1 State Assembly bye – election, leading to the death of about three persons while many were injured.

The apex legislative Assembly, made the resolution following a motion by Senator Biodun Olujinmi (PDP, Ekiti South), entitled ‘Election violence in Ekiti: Need to eschew restraint’. The Senate said the investigation was to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastard act, to serve as deterrent to others.

It also urged the Federal Government to ensure safety of electoral officials, security personnelandelectionmaterials during elections, and called on the National Assembly to accelerate the passage of the Electoral Act amendment Bill to forestall futureoccurrences. TheUpperChambercalled for immediate establishment of the Electoral Offences Tribunal, and urged for a shoot at sight order on any person attempting to snatch ballot box in future election.

Olujinmi, who witnessed the violence in her Ward 7 but narrowly escaped death, narrated how a voter, a nursing mother police officer were shot and a youth corps member and others suffered various degrees of injuries from gunshots. She commended the Ekiti StateGovernor, KayodeFayemi, forhisquickresponsewhichled to arrest of a few perpetrators who were currently at the correctionalcentres. She said: “No election is worth the blood of any Nigerian as democracy is the government of the people and the people should be allowed to make their choices through their votes.” Other senators that contributed to the motion vehemently condemned the violence and insisted that such issues must be addressed in the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act 2010. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), while supporting the motion, said that all politicians should be reminded that no position is worth the blood of any human being and that they should caution their supporters to always toe the path of peace in the conduct of elections.

Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), assured that issues surrounding electoral violence were already receiving serious attention in the Amendment process to the Electoral Act. Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South), suggested that a judicial panel of inquiry should visit Omuo Ekiti, to assess the level of damage and injuries inflicted o innocent Nigerians during the ugly incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden orders assessment of domestic extremism risk

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Joe Biden has directed his administration to conduct a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on Friday. The assessment will be carried out by the Office of the Director […]
News

BPP: Why we awarded Abuja-Kaduna road to Julius Berger

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Director General of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, has said the project for the rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna road and other critical projects were awarded to Julius Berger because communities where they are sighted wanted the company to handle the projects. The critical projects include the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan road construction. […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu to Oke: Asking me to step down is laughable

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

•As Ajayi tells gov he has 21 days to hand over to him     T he Ondo State government has described as ludicrous recent claims by one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), that he made overtures to Governor Rotimi Akerodolu to step down for him ahead of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica