Senate asks IGP to probe alleged illegal detention of 14 Taraba youths

The Senate yesterday urged the Inspector- General of Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to probe alleged illegal detention of 14 youths in Taraba State. The Senate also asked the IGP to unravel the role played by the police and a judiciary staff in the incident.

The Senate made the resolutions sequel to a motion by the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, alleging that the youth, who were members of his constituency, were allegedly arrested following a disagreement between them and a brother to the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku. Presenting the motion, Bwacha said the action of the police in collusion with a staff of the Taraba State High Court, bordered on “judiciary rascality of monumental proportion.” He said: “The Senate notes with rude shock and concern the continued abuse of human rights and violation of Nigerian citizens with impunity by some institutions from within our space of Taraba State.”

