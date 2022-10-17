Senate begins budget defence this week amid reservations

The Senate will this week commence conduct of the 2023 budget defence of ministries, departments and agencies of government, despite complaints by its members over certain observed provisions in the fiscal document.

The apex legislative chamber had last Wednesday carried out a comprehensive debate on the general principles of the 2023 Appropriation Bill, which was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly penultimate Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari had presented a N20.51 trillion Appropriation Bill for the year 2023, to the federal lawmakers for consideration and approval.

However, during the debate, some of the Senators expressed concerns over some provisions and indices contained in the budget, which they considered unhealthy for the nation’s economy.

For instance, some of the Senators, who contributed to the debate during the plenary session, complained about the rising recurrent expenditure and the persistent borrowing for the funding of the country’s annual budgets.

The first to raise the concern about continuous increase in recurrent expenditure was Senator Betty Apiafi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain from Rivers State, calling for a probe into the Treasury Single Account (TSA), to find out what was happening.

“We need to launch an investigation into why the recurrent expenditure is going up instead of coming down, especially at a time when technology is the in thing. The TSA needs to be reviewed. We need to cut and shut down all forms of leakages.

We need to cut costs and improve revenue,” she said. Contributing, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi west), canvassed that wealthy Nigerians with dormant funds in their bank accounts, should lend such funds to the country for development.

In his view, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, supported the argument that the government needed to reduce the deficit, block leakages and think of ways to save money for development, asking the government to reduce incidents of abandoned projects.

Lawan also urged Committees to properly scrutinize the MDAs during budget defence sessions and also to find out how the 2022 budget allocations were implemented. After the 2023 Appropriation Bill was read for the second time and passed, the lawmakers adjourned plenary till November 15, 2023, to allow Committees to carry out the budget defence sessions.

Furthermore, disturbed by the adjournment for the defence of the budget, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) briefed journalists after plenary, accusing the Senate of hurriedly passing the Appropriation Bill for second reading, arguing that more time should have been given for lawmakers to thoroughly scrutinize the document.

“We are not given enough time to look into the document. You can see what happened during the debate on the general principles of the 2023 budget at the plenary.

“The Senate President said only three minutes was allowed per lawmakers. “But I am here to represent my people. I am urging the National Assembly not to bow to the pressure from the civil society and the public to pass this year’s budget without proper and lucid investigation into the rising current expenditure from 2019 till date.

“Right now, the recurrent expenditure is standing at about 43 %. In Nigeria, from 2018, there has not been employment. “Look at this, in 2018, the recurrent expenditure was N3.5 trillion. “It was around that time the government started the implementation of the minimum wage. That was what raised the recurrent to N3.5 trillion.

“But in 2019, instead of the recurrent expenditure to go down or remain stable, it went up to N4.7 trillion. In 2020, it went up to N4.8 trillion. “This was a billion over the 2019 figure. And we said that was the time we witnessed COVID up to 2021.

“But the expenditure of 2022 instead of going down, it went up to N5.9 trillion and then in 2022 it is N6.9 trillion. In 2023, it is N8.2 trillion,” he observed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...