Senate berates Buhari’s lopsided appointments

The Senate yesterday kicked against what it considered as the lopsided appointments to the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Senate took the position while considering the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, which led to the confirmation of twelve nominees of President Buhari to the commission’s governing council.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, lamented that though the nominees scaled through the screening exercise, the composition did not comply with the provisions of the constitution as it related to the federal character principle. “It is noteworthy to state that the composition of the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission as presented to the 9th Senate, does not comply with the provisions of the constitution as it relates to the federal character principle,” he noted.

Like this: Like Loading...