Senate berates FCTA over slow pace of road work

The Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday berated the Federal Capital Territory over the slow pace of work on the Karshi-Ara-Apo road awarded in 2011 to Katar Civil Engineering Limited. Chairman Smart Adeyemi expressed their dissatisfaction when he led members of the committee on an oversight visit to some road projects across the territory in the company with the Minister of the FCT Muhammad Bello and his deputy, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu. Adeyemi said: “You have betrayed the confidence of the funding. It is just inexplicable.

“I came here in 2013 you gave us the same promise. When an indigenous company decides to betray the trust, you will justify why an indigenous company should not be patronised.” He said the delay was going to cost the country more than it should have expended on the road.

 

