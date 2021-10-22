Senate berates FG over embargo on employment, annual salary increases

The Senate, yesterday, came hard on the Federal Government following embargo placed on employment while incurring yearly increases on recurrent expenditure. This was even as Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), threatened to leave the country, if relevant authorities failed to put things in order by diffusing what he tagged as ‘the ticking time bomb’. The wrath of the lawmakers on the embargo on employment and yearly increases in recurrent expenditure component of budget, was triggered by submissions made before the Senate Committee on Establishment, by the Chairmanof theNationalSalaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr Ekpo Nta.
