News

Senate berates FG over embargo on employment, annual salary increases

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, came hard on the Federal Government following embargo placed on employment while incurring yearly increases on recurrent expenditure. This was even as Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), threatened to leave the country, if relevant authorities failed to put things in order by diffusing what he tagged as ‘the ticking time bomb’. The wrath of the lawmakers on the embargo on employment and yearly increases in recurrent expenditure component of budget, was triggered by submissions made before the Senate Committee on Establishment, by the Chairmanof theNationalSalaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr Ekpo Nta.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AI: Over 112 killed in Kaduna, Plateau in one month

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

• 160 kidnapped, thousands displaced • Villagers left at the mercy of rampaging gunmen The Nigerian authorities’ failure to live up to their obligation to protect the right to life has enabled a month of bloody attacks on both farmers and herders, in parts of Kaduna and Plateau states, Amnesty International (AI) said Tuesday. At […]
News

Sujimoto bags award, gift customers exciting bonus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Upscale luxury real estate company, Sujimoto Construction Company owned by cosmopolitan super dandy, Sijibomi Ogundele and his team made history yet again, at the just concluded prestigious ‘Tech Times Award’, where the luxury real estate firm, bagged; ‘Corporate Brand of the Year’ award with a land slide victory of over 7,000 votes to beat other […]
News

Oyetola signs 2021 Appropriation Bill into law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law. The budget size is about N109 billion. This is just as he said Year 2021 would witness a new phase of massive transformation that would take the state to higher levels. He said the budget would offer greater hope of job […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica