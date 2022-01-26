Senate blames poor performances in sports on funding

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Senator Obinna Ogba has said the bureaucratic bottleneck can also be blamed for poor performances of Nigerian teams in major tournaments alleging that the Federal Government usually release funds late for the prosecution of such engagements.

Ogba was speaking against the backdrop of a shocking exit of the Super Eagles from the ongoing African Cup of Nations, saying the squad may also be affected by the fact that they were still being owed.

He said the responsibility of the National Assembly ended at appropriating necessary funds for the sector but they are disturbed by the late disbursement of such monies.

“As a Senate, we always make sure that we appropriate funds for the sector but we realized that the government who is in charge of this money would refuse to release them on time.

In some cases, tournaments would have passed before they would release the funds. The funds budgeted for the 2019 AFCON was just released about two months.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...