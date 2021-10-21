Senate carpets Federal Character Commission on unity, cohesion

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma Tella La’ah on Wednesday carpeted the Federal Character Commission (FCC), charging them to do more on the country’s unity and cohesion.

The Senator, who spoke at the Workshop organised by the Federal Character Commission on the sensitization and public enlightenment on socioeconomic amenities and infrastructural facilities, said no amount of dictatorship or coercion can enhance unity. According to him, for there to be unity there must be inclusiveness in governance, which the Federal Character Commission must ensure. Admonishing the Commission, he said: “Certainly they have not lived up to expectations but we’ll, as it is now, with this programme it is a way forward and we are looking forward to making sure that we improve in the kinds of programmes that we are doing by sensitizing everybody. Everybody would know his right and we will know where we can improve and where we cannot be able to improve.”

In his keynote address at the Workshop, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, represented by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the SGF, Dr. Moses Nnamdi Umberi said: “Specifically, the Federal Character Commission is one of the 14 Federal Executive Bodies established by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to give effect to the provisions of Section 14 (3) & (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The Commission is also empowered by its Establishment Act to ensure equitable distribution of Socio-Economic Amenities and Infrastructural facilities in the country.”

In her address, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Muheeba Dankaka stated what the Commission had done so far to strengthen the country’s unity. The two-day workshop had in attendance representatives of the Chief Executives of the MDAs.

