News

Senate carpets Federal Character Commission on unity, cohesion

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma Tella La’ah on Wednesday carpeted the Federal Character Commission (FCC), charging them to do more on the country’s unity and cohesion.

The Senator, who spoke at the Workshop organised by the Federal Character Commission on the sensitization and public enlightenment on socioeconomic amenities and infrastructural facilities, said no amount of dictatorship or coercion can enhance unity. According to him, for there to be unity there must be inclusiveness in governance, which the Federal Character Commission must ensure. Admonishing the Commission, he said: “Certainly they have not lived up to expectations but we’ll, as it is now, with this programme it is a way forward and we are looking forward to making sure that we improve in the kinds of programmes that we are doing by sensitizing everybody. Everybody would know his right and we will know where we can improve and where we cannot be able to improve.”

In his keynote address at the Workshop, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, represented by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the SGF, Dr. Moses Nnamdi Umberi said: “Specifically, the Federal Character Commission is one of the 14 Federal Executive Bodies established by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to give effect to the provisions of Section 14 (3) & (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The Commission is also empowered by its Establishment Act to ensure equitable distribution of Socio-Economic Amenities and Infrastructural facilities in the country.”

In her address, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Muheeba Dankaka stated what the Commission had done so far to strengthen the country’s unity. The two-day workshop had in attendance representatives of the Chief Executives of the MDAs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Forex: OPS backs CBN on naming fraudulent customers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Taiwo Hassan

Culprits given 2 weeks to return BTA/PTA to banks Following a directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that commacial banks should publish on their websites,names and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of customers found to have engaged in fraudulent practices to get foreign exchange (forex), the organised private sector group has backed the order, […]
News

Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices parades African rappers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The latest edition of the Glo-sponsored television magazine, African Voices on Cable News Network (CNN), will be hosting two rappers who use music as a tool to fight for human rights. The guests include Mauritius –born, Lionkklash and Nash from Cote d’ Ivoire. The two artistes have successfully reinvented the art of music, from African […]
News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N485.51bn fiscal deficit in January

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government recorded an estimated fiscal deficit of N485.51 billion in January this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its January 2021 Economic Report released yesterday, noted that the government’s fiscal deficit for the first month of the year “was 17.1 per cent and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica