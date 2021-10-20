Senate carpets Federal Character Commission on unity, cohesion

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma Tella La’ah on Wednesday carpeted the Federal Character Commission (FCC), charging them to do more on the country’s unity and cohesion.

The Senator, who spoke at the Workshop organised by the Federal Character Commission on the sensitization and public enlightenment on socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities, said no amount of dictatorship or coercion can enhance unity.

According to him, for there to be unity there must be inclusiveness in governance, which the Federal Character Commission must ensure.

Admonishing the Commission, he said: “Certainly they have not lived up to expectations but we’ll, as it is now, with this programme it is a way forward and we are looking forward to making sure that we improve in the kinds of programmes that we are doing by sensitizing everybody. Everybody would know his right and we will know where we can improve and where we cannot be able to improve.”

Also speaking on what inclusiveness in governance could achieve, the Senator said: “As most of you are already aware, the Federal Character Commission and the two Committees on Federal Character in the Senate and House of Representatives in the National Assembly exist to work together to ensure inclusiveness in all aspects of governance at the national level. The purpose of this inclusive governance is to promote national unity, collective sense of belonging, stability, cohesion and maximization of the gains of brotherhood within a nation of various cultures, beliefs systems, regional geographical backgrounds and dichotomies.

“It is imperative therefore, in a forum such as this, to be open-minded, forthright and frank in all deliberations so that issues which can hinder or obstruct the way(s) to our corporate existence as a nation can be carefully examined and addressed through collective bargaining. At this juncture, let me point out the fact that, the things which stabilize nation-hood and make their corporate existence non-negotiable, are not coercion or dictatorship but built around justice, inclusiveness, fair-play and equity as pillars of true democracy. I believe, therefore, that this Workshop will endeavour to bring into discourse, as central themes, the cardinal ideals of representative democracy – balanced development, equitable distribution of opportunities, structural balance, even allocation of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities and, effective/unbiased protection of all citizens under threat of insecurity. Measures to prevent or even prohibit marginalization, discrimination, nepotism, domination and oppression should be taken seriously as panacea for peaceful coexistence, cohesion and progress.

“In the era of heightened insecurity accompanied by inter-group distrust, hatred and antagonism, there is no better time to call for re-assessment and review of the contribution so far made by the Federal Character Commission towards nation building and how to reinforce its efforts and that of other agencies/arms of government for full realisation of the principles of Federal Character as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

In his keynote address at the Workshop, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, represented by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the SGF, Dr. Moses Nnamdi Umberi said: “Specifically, the Federal Character Commission is one of the 14 Federal Executive Bodies established by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to give effect to the provisions of Section 14 (3) & (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The Commission is also empowered by its Establishment Act to ensure equitable distribution of Socio-Economic Amenities and Infrastructural facilities in the country.

“The workshop should therefore come up with concrete resolutions to guide the Federal Government to further ensure equity in the distribution of infrastructural facilities and social amenities in the Country. The Commission should after these deliberations, move to action and commence in earnest the monitoring of projects, across all sectors in order to ensure fairness in the distributions. 9.

“I am confident that with the calibre of participants at this workshop, the Commission is now ready to enhance its operational capacity to meet the yearning of Nigerians. Government will be happy to receive the recommendations of the outcome of this workshop in order to support its drive in improving the living conditions of the citizens of our country.”

In her address, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Muheeba Dankaka stated what the Commission had done so far to strengthen the country’s unity

