Senate Caucus asks EFCC to keep off PDP’s NWC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Senate has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to be wary of being used to stifle opposition in the country.

The Caucus at its meeting in Abuja also said that it was happy with the level of accountability and transparency in the running of the affairs of the PDP.

It therefore, passed an implicit vote of confidence on the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The lawmakers warned the EFCC against usurping the statutory functions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which functions include the monitoring of finances of political parties.

“It is the exclusive legal preserve of the INEC to monitor the finances of the political parties and how they manage same. So the law is clear, that it is the function of the INEC to do so and not the EFCC.

“It is therefore preposterous for the anti-graft agency to invite the NWC of PDP over a phantom petition by an individual without recourse to what the law says in the circumstance. It is a misnomer and an aberration,” the Caucus declared.

The PDP Senators said that the latest EFCC meddling in the affairs of the PDP was a clear usurpation of powers that it did not have and a deliberate ploy to stifle opposition in Nigeria.

The Caucus added that Nigeria is a democracy and not a totalitarian state, and that agencies of government should confine themselves to their statutory functions and not meddle in areas outside their jurisdiction.

“It is not the role of EFCC to look into the finances of a political party as that is clearly the function of INEC. So if INEC has any issues with the party’s finances, they can raise query to that effect.

“Agencies of government must set the pace with respect to the rule of law. EFCC already has her hands full with other commitments and as such must not delve into areas that is way out of its statutory functions,” the Caucus further declared.

