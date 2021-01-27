News

Senate charges new service chiefs to hit the ground running

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

Senators, yesterday, tasked the newly appointed service chiefs to hit the ground running in the current effort by the Federal Government to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in the country.

 

In random interviews conducted by our correspondent, the lawmakers urged the security chiefs to rise to the occasion and eliminate the insurgency in the land by taking proactive and drastic measures against the insurgents.

 

In his reaction, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said: “The appointment of new service chiefs is better late than never. We have been calling for this for a long time now. Let us hope that this team would stem the tide of insecurity”.

 

Also speaking, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), said: “This is just one out of a number of steps needed to be taken, to tackle insecurity which is making life difficult for Nigerians.

 

“We should work on the morale of the serving military officers so that they can pursue the war against banditry and insurgency very well.”

 

On his part, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central) said: “It is a good news to Nigerians. The new military chiefs should be able to look on what is on ground and hit the ground running.”

 

Similarly, Senator Baba Kaita (APC, Katsina North), said: “This is something. It is a response to what Nigerians are yearning for and I believe we are all good for it.

 

The reason is that injecting new personnel into the equation will really improve or change that perception of most Nigerians that having tenure extended was first illegal and was uncalled for.

 

“It is a very good development and I want to believe that we are going to see a consolidation of the progress made so far. We expect them to be ready to take over and consolidate on the security gains so far made.”

 

Furthermore, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), urged the new security chiefs to end the insecurity in the country by procuring new equipment and improving on the working conditions of personnel.

 

He said: “The service chiefs should ensure an end to banditry, kidnappings and insurgency by procuring new weapons, improving on the morale of personnel and employ intelligence gathering.”

 

The Senate had on December 1, 2020, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately initiate a transitionary process of phasing out the current over-stayed security chiefs and replacing them with new ones with new ideas and solutions, following the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria.

 

The Senate made the resolution sequel to a motion, entitled: “Beheading of 67 farmers in Borno by Boko Haram insurgents: need for urgent decisive action”, sponsored by the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima.

 

Similarly, on December 15, 2020, the Senate was greeted by intense vexation, lamentation and threats over what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in the country.

 

The development followed a Point of Order and accompanying motion, brought to its floor during plenary by Senator Bello Mandiya (APC-Katsina), on “The need to order investigation into the missing students at the Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Singer, Mr Dutch continues giveaway spree, gives out N5 milllion to mark birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Nigerian Afro-cyborg singer, Bright Ukpabi, better known as Mr. Dutch who fed 50 thousand less-fortunate Nigerians through his foundation, Mr Dutch Foundation during the pandemic lockdown has continued in the same tradition by doling out 5 million naira to the same set of people to mark his birthday which comes up today, June 26, […]
News Top Stories

684 evacuees test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

NCDC: Nigeria’s low cases due to sample collection The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has revealed that 684 of the 14,906 Nigerians evacuated from different countries tested positive for the disease. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the media briefing yesterday in Abuja, took […]
News

New York police officer charged with spying for China  

Posted on Author Reporter

  A New York City Police Department officer has been charged with acting as an illegal agent for China. Tibet-born Baimadajie Angwang is accused of reporting on the activities of Chinese citizens in the New York area and assessing potential sources of intelligence in the Tibetan community. The naturalised US citizen, who worked for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica