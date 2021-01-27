Senate charges new service chiefs to hit the ground running

Senators, yesterday, tasked the newly appointed service chiefs to hit the ground running in the current effort by the Federal Government to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in the country.

In random interviews conducted by our correspondent, the lawmakers urged the security chiefs to rise to the occasion and eliminate the insurgency in the land by taking proactive and drastic measures against the insurgents.

In his reaction, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said: “The appointment of new service chiefs is better late than never. We have been calling for this for a long time now. Let us hope that this team would stem the tide of insecurity”.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), said: “This is just one out of a number of steps needed to be taken, to tackle insecurity which is making life difficult for Nigerians.

“We should work on the morale of the serving military officers so that they can pursue the war against banditry and insurgency very well.”

On his part, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central) said: “It is a good news to Nigerians. The new military chiefs should be able to look on what is on ground and hit the ground running.”

Similarly, Senator Baba Kaita (APC, Katsina North), said: “This is something. It is a response to what Nigerians are yearning for and I believe we are all good for it.

The reason is that injecting new personnel into the equation will really improve or change that perception of most Nigerians that having tenure extended was first illegal and was uncalled for.

“It is a very good development and I want to believe that we are going to see a consolidation of the progress made so far. We expect them to be ready to take over and consolidate on the security gains so far made.”

Furthermore, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), urged the new security chiefs to end the insecurity in the country by procuring new equipment and improving on the working conditions of personnel.

He said: “The service chiefs should ensure an end to banditry, kidnappings and insurgency by procuring new weapons, improving on the morale of personnel and employ intelligence gathering.”

The Senate had on December 1, 2020, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately initiate a transitionary process of phasing out the current over-stayed security chiefs and replacing them with new ones with new ideas and solutions, following the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Senate made the resolution sequel to a motion, entitled: “Beheading of 67 farmers in Borno by Boko Haram insurgents: need for urgent decisive action”, sponsored by the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Similarly, on December 15, 2020, the Senate was greeted by intense vexation, lamentation and threats over what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in the country.

The development followed a Point of Order and accompanying motion, brought to its floor during plenary by Senator Bello Mandiya (APC-Katsina), on “The need to order investigation into the missing students at the Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State”.

