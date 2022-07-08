Senate chides NITDA for spending £36,200 on UK magazine, others

The Senate yesterday frowned at the payment of £36,000 for a twopage interview in a United Kingdom magazine without evidence of payment by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The apex legislative chamber also decried the spending of N28 million by the agency to produce five copies of Procurement Act. The shocking revelation was contained in a 2016 re- port of the Auditor-General of the Federation being considered by the Senate Public Account Committee, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South). However, in the query, it was stipulated that the money was meant for advertorial, but when the paper was presented before the Committee by the officials of NITDA, it was a two-page interview in a United Kingdom-based magazine and no evidence of payment of that amount was presented to the committee.

