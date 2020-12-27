News

Senate Chief Whip marks father’s 10th year remembrance today

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu is set to play host to political gladiators and high profile personalities across the country, as he celebrates his father, Late Chief Johnson Uzor Nesiegbe Kalu, who passed on to eternal glory in 2010.

 

Kalu, a highly detribalized Nigerian, is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, and is known to have friends, political and business associates across the globe.

 

The former governor, who is said to have put all arrangements in place to ensure his guests have a memorable moment before, during and after the remembrance celebration, has over the years built relationships across party lines and ethnic groups.

 

The epoch-making event scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Pavilion of Camp Neya, Igbere country home of the Senate Chief Whip, will have in attendance governors, traditional rulers, top business executives and the diplomatic community.

 

Although no formal invitation was sent out, close friends and associates of the former governor have promised to physically grace the occasion.

