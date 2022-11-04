Senate: Committeeunravelsreasons for delay in FCT road project

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how a recent on-thespot assessment of work on the Apo-Karshi Ara road project by the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory revealed factors hindering its completion eleven years after the contract was awarded

The Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, last week Tuesday, embarked on oversight tour of infrastructural projects going on within the nation’s seat of power, Abuja. During the exercise, some road projects were inspected, to ascertain their levels of completion before the National Assembly would consider and approve the 2023 budget. While touring the various sites, the senators took particular notice of the Apo-Karshi Ara road project awarded in 2011 by Goodluck Jonathan administration, with Senator Bala Mohammed as the Minister of the FCT. The committee observed with serious concern that the project was abandoned.

Angered by the condition of the road, the committee seriously berated the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory for the slow pace of work on the 13-kilometre road, which was awarded to an indigenous company, Karkata Construction Company and Civil Engineering Limited.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, expressed dissatisfaction when he led members of the Committee on an oversight visit to some road projects across the territory in company with the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu. Expressing disappointment over the performance of the construction firm, Adeyemi said: “You have betrayed the confidence of the funding. It is just inexplicable.

When I came here in 2013, you gave us the same promise. When an indigenous company decides to betray trust, you will justify why indigenous company should not be patronised.” The lawmaker lamented that the delay in the execution of the project was going to cost the country more than it should have expended on the road because of persistent inflation and concomitant varia-tion of the contract cost from time to time. His words: “if I were the minster, I will revoke the contract. I will ask them to refund to government. If you can’t do the job, why did you take the job. Why did you bid for it.

We don’t have to pretend to ourselves and pretending to speak the truth; a job that was awarded in 2011 and up till now you are still where you are. “You have been provided with funds, so you have no excuse. If you have been provided with enough funds and you are finding it difficult to recover the money paid to you, you are a disappointment to indigenous companies. You have failed the nation,” he tongue lashed the contractor.

Adeyemi said that it was a shame for an indigenous construction company to betray the trust of the FCT Administration, the National Assembly as well as the Nigerian people. The Apo-Karshi road project was awarded to M/S Kakatar Construction Engineering Limited in 2011, with a completion period of 20 months. The FCT Administration said the company had acknowledged full funding of the project by the current FCT Administration, and wondered why the excuses from the firm instead of delivering the work as scheduled. The chief site engineer of the construction firm, Ezekiel Panam, who spoke on behalf of the managing director, said that the delay in the project was due to the increase in price of items. Senator Adeyemi, in his response, said the Apo-Karshi road project has consistently appeared in the FCT budget and is giving the Senate headache.

He threatened that the contract would have to be looked into again for necessary action taken. Noting that the oversight is aimed at assessing the level of ongoing projects in the Federal Capital Territory, Adeyemi invited the contractor to appear before the Senate committee. “We will be passing two budgets before the end of the year. Putting them together will be over N1 trillion. It makes sense for us to see the state of development so that by the time we are looking at the budget, we have in mind those projects that are vital that will enhance economic growth and infrastructure development of the FCT and the security of the territory,” he said.

However, while appearing before the Committee at the National Assembly Complex, in response to the invitation, the Managing Director of Karkata Construction Company and Civil Engineering, Mr. Robert Arzibola, made a stunning revelation to the lawmakers on the circumstances surrounding the delay in the execution of the contract.

According to him, the contract was awarded without drawing and survey by the Federal Capital Territory Administration in 2011. He noted that had successfully and satisfactorily executed other projects in the past within the nation’s political capital. Narrating his ordeal, Arzibola told the Senate committee that he was close to the former President Jonathan, disclosing that Jonathan being his cousin, aggravated his situation when he lost election to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

“I happened to be someone who was close to former President Jonathan, who is also my cousin. After the election, which he lost, we suffered consequences, including closing of account of all federal projects, including the Apo-Karshi- Ara project. We were subjected to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation and all manners of investigation with my equipment left to rot away,” he recounted.

He also told the committee that contrary to the statement credited to the Senator Adeyemi, during the committee’s oversight visit to the site that indigenous contractors have failed Nigerians, the Karshi- Apo project is not a failed project. “There are teething challenges; if you don’t solve the problem, it will not be resolved,” he noted. He said that the amount stated on the award of the contract was correct but the funding issue was not correct. He noted that “until the current Minister of FCT, Bello, came on board, funding of the project has been very tough. According to him, for the first time N3 billion is being apporpriated in the budget since the inception of the project. “They were giving me N300 million, sometime N200 million to execute the project for a whole year.

How could I have completed the project?,” he asked. According to Arzibola, indigenous contractors have the capacity just like their foreign counterparts but they are hindered by lack of access to loan facilities which the foreigners can easily access from their home countries without any interest. He also blamed the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed, for the current challenges his company is facing in handling the Apo-Karshi- Ara road, saying that some basic requirements needed for the speedy completion of the project were not provided before the exit of his administration.

After listening to the narrative of the head of the construction firm, the Senate committee resolved to summon relevant officials of the FCTA, who served in the administration when the contract was awarded and those serving in the present government in order to find out what went wrong and what should be done, so that the project could be completed.

