Senate condemns $200m loan to buy nets

The Senate, yesterday, vehemently condemned the proposal by the Federal Ministry of Health, to borrow 200 million dollars under the malaria programme to buy mosquito nets in the 2022 budget. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Senator Gershon Bassey, expressed the displeasure of the apex leg-islative assembly, during the budget defence of the Federal Ministry of Health and some agencies under it. Overwhelmed after listening to the submissions of the Permanent Secretary, Mahmuda Mamman, Senator Bassey simply said: “You can see now we have issues, serious one.” Bassey and other members of the Committee, who were infuriated by the proposal, argued that malaria did not require the country to borrow huge sum of $200 million. “Give us your total needs and see if our local resources are not enough before you borrow. Tell us what you used your budget for first,” the Chairman insisted.

The explanation by the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, that the $200 million would be used to import mosquito nets and encourage local production of same did not appease the senators. Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, who is a medical doctor by training, said that the whole idea of borrowing the money from the World Bank was “money and job for the boys” by somebody in Washington DC. He stated that most of these services were services provided at the lower level (state and local governments) of governance. Another issue that provoked stormy session during the budget defence, was COVID-19 preparedness and response project, which the ministry initially made an application for $100 million under the 2018 and 2020 external borrowing plan, which documents were submitted by the former DG, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new DG, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, who was at the budget defence on his second day in office, had a tough time defending the proposal. Dr. Adetifa said that the second COVID-19 emergency response went for additional $400 million, which was coming to NCDC for the purchase of vaccines. Just as in the case of the earlier proposal, this again, provoked the member of the committee to anger, as Senator Oloriegbe observed that domestic resources allocated to NCDC were huge and wondered “why borrow $400 million from the World Bank?” He wanted to know if NCDC does real costing and reconciled it’s figures with National Primary Healthcare Development Agency before coming up with the proposal. The Committee also queried why the money for vaccine was captured under NCDC and not NPHCDA, which has the legal, structural and technical know-how to handle issues.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, who represented the Minister of Health, tried to explain that one was National Steering Committee and the other Technical Committee, but that did not convince the senators. Consequently, the Chairman of the Committee, Gershon Bassey, directed the Health team to go back and put things in order and report back before Friday.

