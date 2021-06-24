News

Senate condemns extra-judicial killings in Enugu, Owerri

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, condemned the shooting incident by a Police Inspector in Enugu capital city, resulting in the death of five persons and injuring several others on Sunday. The Senate also condemned the alleged killing of a Germany-based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, near Owerri Airport in Imo State. The resolutions were made following a motion on the “Need to Investigate Fatal Shootings by Security Agents in Enugu and Imo State” sponsored by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. Moving the motion under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders, the lawmaker, who represents Enugu West Senatorial District, said the Senate: “Notes with sadness the Sunday, June 20, 2021 shooting incident in Enugu in which an Inspector of Police attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, opened fire on the people on sight, shooting five persons dead and injured several others; “Aware that the said policeman has reportedly been arrested by the police and taken into custody; Notes with a deep sense of grief the May 31, 2021 fatal shooting of a Germanybased Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, allegedly by personnel of the Nigeria Air Force around the tollgate of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in the presence of his wife, Mrs. Ijeoma Unachukwu, his two years old son and four months old daughter.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CBN: FG’s deficits, others may undermine Nigeria’s Covid-19 response

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fiscal and monetary policy measures introduced by the country’s authorities to tackle the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, may be weakened by the Federal Government’s deficits, underutilization in the labour market and inflationary pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.   The apex bank stated this in, “Monetary, credit, foreign trade and […]
News

MultiChoice unveils Abeg as headline sponsor for Big Brother Naija Season 6

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

  MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled indigenous mobile app, Abeg, as the headline sponsor for the 6th season of its popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.     Launched in September 2020, Abeg is a peer-to-peer social payment platform that allows users to send, request and receive money quickly, seamlessly pay for goods and services, […]
News

Ex-service chiefs: You betrayed Nigerians, PDP tells Senate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the Senate of betraying Nigerians by clearing the former Service Chiefs for ambassadorial portfolios despite reports of crime against humanity committed under their command.   The party, however, said the clearance will not stop their investigation and possible prosecution by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica