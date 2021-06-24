Senate condemns extra-judicial killings in Enugu, Owerri

The Senate, yesterday, condemned the shooting incident by a Police Inspector in Enugu capital city, resulting in the death of five persons and injuring several others on Sunday. The Senate also condemned the alleged killing of a Germany-based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, near Owerri Airport in Imo State. The resolutions were made following a motion on the “Need to Investigate Fatal Shootings by Security Agents in Enugu and Imo State” sponsored by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. Moving the motion under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders, the lawmaker, who represents Enugu West Senatorial District, said the Senate: “Notes with sadness the Sunday, June 20, 2021 shooting incident in Enugu in which an Inspector of Police attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, opened fire on the people on sight, shooting five persons dead and injured several others; “Aware that the said policeman has reportedly been arrested by the police and taken into custody; Notes with a deep sense of grief the May 31, 2021 fatal shooting of a Germanybased Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, allegedly by personnel of the Nigeria Air Force around the tollgate of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in the presence of his wife, Mrs. Ijeoma Unachukwu, his two years old son and four months old daughter.
