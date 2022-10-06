Senate confirms 19 INEC RECs, NUPRA Executive Commissioner

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nomination of 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The apex legislative Assembly also confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NUPRA).

The lawmakers made the confirmations following the consideration of the reports of its Committees on Electoral Matters, and that of Upstream Petroleum Sector respectively. The Resident Electoral Commissioners confirmed are: Ibrahim Abdullahi(from Adamawa); Obo Effanga(Cross River); Umar Ibrahim(Taraba); Agboke Olaleke(Ogun); Samuel Egwu(Kogi); Onyeka Ugochi(Imo); Muhammed Bashir(Sokoto); Ayobami Salami(Oyo) ; Zango Abdu(Katsina), Queen Elizabeth Agwu(Ebonyi) and Agunndu Tersoo(from Benue). Others are: Yomere Oritsemlebi, Delta; Yahaya Ibrahim Makarfi, Kaduna; Nura Ali, Kano; Agu Uchenna, Enugu; Ahmed Yushau Garki, FCT; Hudu Yunusa, Bauci; Uzochukwu Chijioke, Anambra and Mohammad Nura from Yobe.

