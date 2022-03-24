Senate confirms 7 members of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nominations of seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions. The report was laid and presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central). President Muhammadu Buhari, in the letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and dated 23rd February, 2022, explained that the confirmation and membership renewal request was made pursuant to Section 12(4) of the Central Bank Act, 2007. Those confirmed by the Senate include Professor Mohammed Adaya Salisu and Dr. Mo’Omamegbe – both of whom are new appointments.
Related Articles
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal next week
A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, a Dutch firm working to free the vessel said. The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
KDSG declares 24-hour curfew, as terrorists sack Southern Kaduna community, kill 17
The Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state. The curfew is coming on the heels of the Sunday night attack in the southern part of the state where eyewitnesses said at least 17 persons were killed. The attack took place on Sunday night […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Never trade time for money, says Kirk Cooper
It’s something of a myth in the modern world that in any professional endeavor, you get out what you put in. Ideally, the financial and personal rewards of any job should be significant and equate perfectly to the amount of work you undertake. Unfortunately, this is rarely the case. In what entrepreneur Kirk Cooper has […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)