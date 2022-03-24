Senate confirms 7 members of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nominations of seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions. The report was laid and presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central). President Muhammadu Buhari, in the letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and dated 23rd February, 2022, explained that the confirmation and membership renewal request was made pursuant to Section 12(4) of the Central Bank Act, 2007. Those confirmed by the Senate include Professor Mohammed Adaya Salisu and Dr. Mo’Omamegbe – both of whom are new appointments.

