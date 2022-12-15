News Top Stories

Senate confirms Aishat, Edward as second term CBN deputy govs

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of Mrs Aishat Ahmad and Mr Edward Adamu as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions headed by Senator Sani Uba. While presenting the report, Uba said that their appointment was in line with the CBN Act and that they possessed relevant academic qualifications stipulated by law. He said the committee did not receive any petition against them and that they passed the screening by the security agencies. Ahmad and Adamu were first appointed as CBN Deputy Governors in charge of the Financial System Stability and Corporate Services Directorate respectively in March 2018.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, which he read on the floor of the Red Chamber earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to expeditiously confirm their nominations. According to the letter, Ahmad as Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability is responsible for leading the effort to promote a sound financial system; one of the principal objectives of the Bank as specified in the CBN Act. In this role, she is a member of the Governing Board and Committee of Governors at the CBN and Chairman of the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) – a not-for-profit organisation offering training, consulting and research services for the financial services sector.

 

Our Reporters

