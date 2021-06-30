News

Senate confirms Alabi as CPC executive commissioner

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mr. Kolawole Oladipupo (South West Zone) as Executive Commissioner of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The confirmation of the nominee followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Trade and Investment.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Fadahunsi (PDP, Osun East), in his presentation, noted that the nominee satisfied the requirements of Sections 153 and 156 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended; Section 5 subsection (1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 and Order 121 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015, as amended. He added that Alabi’s nomination for appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was made in compliance with the provision of Section 5 subsections (1) and (2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

The lawmaker explained that the nomination of the nominees for appointment as Chairman, Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive, Executive Commissioners and Non-Executive Commissioners of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) are made pursuant to Section 4(2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018. According to him, Kolawole Alabi’s nomination became necessary following President Buhari’s assent to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 on 30th January, 2019.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akume to warring Tiv communities: Cease hostilities, embrace peace

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

M inister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, at the weekend urged warring parties in the Mbagwaza and Tsambe communities of Ushongo and Vandeikya Local Government Areas of Benue State to seize hostilities and embrace permanent peace.   Akume said the crises were counter-productive with no benefit to both communities, hence the […]
News

Reps to probe alleged fraud In IPPIS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives yesterday began inquiry into allegations that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was riddled with fraud and irregularities.   Theallegedfraudissaidto have led to the non-payment of salaries and allowances of federal civil servants The Public Accounts Committee led by Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this yesterday at its sitting.   […]
News

Benue: Young Alhaji dumps APDA, joins APC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Popular Benue State politician, Alhaji Usman Abubakar, aka Young Alhaji, at the weekend dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).   Abubakar registered as a member of the APC in the on-going APC membership registration and revalidation exercise.   Young Alhaji, who dumped the APC shortly before the 2019 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica