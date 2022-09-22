Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
News Top Stories

Senate confirms Ariwoola as substantive CJN

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

…CJ says no crisis among Supreme Court Justices

The Senate, yesterday afternoon, confirmed the appointment of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). The apex legislative assembly confirmed Ariwoola as the head of the nation’s judiciary, following the screening of the justice earlier in the day by the Committee of the Whole.

Ariwoola succeeded Justice Tanko Muhammad, who abruptly resigned on June 26, 2022, on health grounds. During the screening session before his confirmation by the Senate, the jurist told the red chamber that justices of the Supreme Court did not write any petition against the immediate- past CJN, Tanko Muhammad, as widely reported in the media. According to him, what really happened was that they came together and put their complaints about lack of deserving trainings, accommodations for some of their colleagues and other embarrassing infractions at the Supreme Court in writing as an internal memo, which was sent to the then CJN Muhammad in person. The new CJN lamented, therefore, that it was highly embarrassing for them when they noticed that the content of the memo was leaked to the public.

It will be recalled that Muhammad suddenly resigned as the CJN after the memo, which was written by other justices of the apex court leaked, leading to a lot of insinuations that he must have resigned because of the allegations in the document. Also, Ariwoola asked the National Assembly to undertake the necessary amendment of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to allow certain cases to terminate at the Appeal Court, rather than going to the apex court.

He explained that the intendment of his request was to lessen the workload on the justices of the Supreme Court, adding that it would also enhance their efficiency. He noted that a lot was wrong with the nation’s judiciary even before his appointment, lamenting that underfunding had been one of the serious challenges facing the sector. He also regretted the situation where the apex court is constitutionally mandated to have 21 justices as full complement but only operates with 13. Speaking earlier on his vision for the judiciary if confirmed as the substantive CJN, he said that he plans to digitalise the judiciary by introducing technological innovations to ease the work of judicial officers, workers and lawyers. Ariwoola was appointed as Acting CJN on June 26, 2022, by President Muhammadu Buhari, following the resignation of the incumbent Chief Justice. Accordingly, President Buhari forwarded Ariwoola’s name to the Senate for consideration and confirmation as the substantive CJN.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ministry upgrades resident information officers’ skills

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has undertaken the process of upgrading the skills of its resident information officers, tasked with the mandate of managing Government’s information and image. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Yerima Tarfa, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, said the skills update had become necessary, following the trends and dynamics […]
News

APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

T he immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office. Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman. Before his ouster, he was […]
News Top Stories

Prof. Sagay, Tomori, Ozoilo disagree on mandatory vaccination

Posted on Author John Chikezie, Lagos, Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

…against civic, human rights – Experts …increasing education on COVID-19 pathology’ll help …will engender more mistrust, resistance Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, and some medical experts have disagreed on the directive by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that there would be no access to public places for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica