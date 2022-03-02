News

Senate confirms Bindawa NCC non-executive commissioner

The senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Prof. Mansur Auwalu Bindawa as a nonexecutive commissioner on the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The senate carried out the confirmation following the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Communications. The report was presented by Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central) on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central). Oloriegbe in his presentation said Bindawa’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari was in compliance with the provisions of Sections 5(3); 8(1); and 11(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003. He noted that the nominee met the statutory requirements regarding his professional and educational competence for appointment as non-executive commissioner on the NCC Governing Board.

 

