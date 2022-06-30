News

Senate confirms Buhari’s seven ministerial nominees

The senate yesterday screened and confirmed the seven ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari, last week. The apex legislative chamber engaged the nominees for close to five hours. They were nominated to replace the ministers that recently resigned to contest the just-concluded presidential primary of the ruling party.

Those screened and confirmed as ministerdesignates include Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh (Abia); Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-Ibom) and Ekumankama Joseph Nkama (Ebonyi). Others are Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo); Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano); Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo) and Udi Odum (Rivers). Responding to questions from senators, the first nominee, Ikechukwu Ikoh, said in tackling the issue of job creation, efforts must be made to grant operational licences to operators of modular refineries in the country. Also fielding questions from the parliamentarians, the nominee from Akwa- Ibom State, Umana Okon Umana, who is the managing director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, stressed the need for Nigeria to step up its production capacity so as to boost foreign exchange earnings and reduce the country’s reliance on importation.

 

