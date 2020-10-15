Senate confirms Chukwu as INEC REC

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu as Resident Electoral Commissioner, representing Abia State IndependentNationalElectoral Commission (INEC). The confirmation followed the consideration of a report on the screening conducted by the Senate Committee on INEC. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano South), in his presentation, recalled that the request by President Muhammadu Buhari seeking Chukwu’s confirmation was made pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitutionof theFederalRepublic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

According to him, the committee found the nominee suitable for the position of REC, having made findings that no petition or incriminating reports were received against the him. He also said that the committee found that the nominee was not affiliated to any political party or participated in any political rally or campaign; and that the nominee was a person of integrity who displayed a high level of intelligence and appeared to have the temerity to hold the office of REC.

“Having studied the nominee’s curriculum vitae and other relevant documents in addition to exhaustive interaction and deliberations, the committee members were unanimously satisfied with the nominee considering his wealth of experiences, exposure, performances, qualifications, competence and integrity as required by the constitution.

