Top Stories

Senate confirms ex-Service Chiefs as ambassadors 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

  • Dismisses petitions against nominations

In spite of public outcry and petitions, the Senate, Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of the just retired Service Chiefs as non- career ambassadors.
The confirmation came following the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and the consideration of same at the Committee of the Whole.
Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs,Sen Adamu Bulkachuwa had while presenting the report for consideration said two petitions were received by the committee but they were dismissed. However, he neither gave details of the petitions nor reasons for their dismissal.
More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DMO: How COVID-19 triggered more borrowing

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says deficit rose from N1.4trn to N4.2trn The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said that the advent of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic worsened Nigeria’s economic woes, as it forced the deficit in the 2020 budget to rise from N1.4 trillion to a whooping N4.2 trillion and triggered more borrowing to keep the economy afloat. […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: You can’t stop vote counting, Biden’s team tells Trump

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden’s White House campaign slammed President Donald Trump’s threat to try to stop the election vote count as “outrageous” early Wednesday, saying its legal team was ready to prevent such an “unprecedented” act. “The president’s statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect,” […]
News Top Stories

WHO: We didn’t disqualify any African country from accessing COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said no country, especially in Africa, has been disqualified from accessing COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.   The global body’s clarification had become necessary, following widespread publications in the media, which said Nigeria was disqualified from accessing the vaccines due to the country’s inability to meet the prerequisite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica