Senate confirms ex-Service Chiefs as ambassadors 

Dismisses petitions against nominations

In spite of public outcry and petitions, the Senate, Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of the just retired Service Chiefs as non- career ambassadors.

The confirmation came following the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and the consideration of same at the Committee of the Whole.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs,Sen Adamu Bulkachuwa had while presenting the report for consideration said two petitions were received by the committee but they were dismissed. However, he neither gave details of the petitions nor reasons for their dismissal.

