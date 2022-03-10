News

Senate confirms five ICPC commissioners

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nominations of five commissioners in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes Committee.

Those confirmed include SenatorAnthonyAgbo; Anne OtelafuOdey; Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba; Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama and Olugbenga Adeyanju AIG (rtd.). Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC, Kaduna North), in his presentation, recalled that one of the nominees, Dr. (Mrs) Mojisola Yaya- Kolade, was withdrawn by President Muhammadu Buhari and was replaced with Olugbenga Adeyanju AIG (rtd.), who was screened by the committee. He added that the nominees gave in-depth responses to the questions posed by the committee on ways they would fulfil the commission’s mandate. He added that; “The committee after scrutinising their credentials, was satisfied that the nominees have requisite experience, integrity, professional competence and industry to discharge the functions of the position they were nominated.”

 

