Senate confirms Judicial Service Commission nominees

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Nnamonso Ekanem and Mahmoud Abubakar Magaji as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission. The nominees, who are from Akwa-Ibom and Niger states respectively, are to represent the South- South and North-Central zones on the commission.

The confirmation of both nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. Chairman of the committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation, said their nominations were made by President Muhammadu Buhari pursuant to Section 154, subsections (1) and (3) in conformity with Paragraph 12 (e) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). According to the lawmaker, the nominees ‘are fit and proper persons for appointment as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.’ He said there was no petition or adverse report against the nominees, adding that: “Record checks and other forms of investigations by security agencies did not reveal any negative trace against them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...