Senate confirms Kuru as AMCON MD for 2nd term

The senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Kuru, as managing director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), for a second term in office in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s request. This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, at plenary. Presenting the report, Senator Uba Sani, chairman of the committee, said the committee after screening, found the nominee worthy of the appointment, given his experience, pedigree and performance during his first tenure of office.

Two other nominees, Mr. Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr. Aminu Ismail, were confirmed as executive directors by the senate. Senator Sabi Abdullahi (APC-Niger), in his remarks shortly before the confirmation, lauded the nominees for their achievements in office.

The senate also confirmed the appointment of Mr. Bello Hassan and Mr. Mustapha Ibrahim, as managing director and executive director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). Their confirmation was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions. The senate also referred the consideration of appointmentof formerservicechiefs as non-career ambassadorsdesignate to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, for screening to report back in two weeks.

