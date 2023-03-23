Senate confirms Lawal President, FCT Customary Court of Appeal

The senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal as the substantive President of the Customary Court of Appeal, FCT. The confirmation of Lawal, who has been in acting capacity since October 2022, followed the consideration of the report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, presented by the Committee Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele. Presenting the report during plenary yesterday, Bamidele explained that the appointment became necessary following the retirement of Justice Abazi Musa Abubakar, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 as provided in the constitution. The committee recommended that the nominee met the requirements of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, stating that there was no criminal record found against the nominee after investigation by relevant security agencies
